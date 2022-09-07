Cops seize 250 illegally-felled logs found along Rajang River

SIBU (Sept 7): Police here confiscated a total of 250 logs found drifting along the Rajang River during an operation carried out Monday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the seizure was made during an ‘Op Pensura’ operation by Marine Police personnel around 3.20pm.

“All of the logs did not have certification stamps from the Forest Department, and are believed to have been illegally felled,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The logs are estimated to be worth about RM200,000, he added.

Zulkipli said the logs are believed to have been earlier towed by boats to the location before being cut loose and left to drift along the river.

“The seized logs have been handed over to the Forest Department for further action,” he said.