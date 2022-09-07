Dr Rundi: New name for ministry to reflect focus on commercialisation

KUCHING (Sept 7): The Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development (Manred) will be renamed to Ministry of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development, said its minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He revealed the name change, agreed recently by the State Cabinet, will reflect the new focus of the Ministry to go for commercialisation of agriculture and cooperation with all the newly established regional development agencies.

“The function of the Ministry still remains the same but the focus will be on commodities. So, renaming it to me is like, modernisation is a process, but what we want to do to make sure food industry and commodities are developed together with regional development.

“(While there might not be restructuring exercise), along the way when we have to adapt to whatever need to be changed, we change,” he told a press conference after witnessing a joint venture agreement between Sarawak Farmers Organisation (PPNS) and Seahorse Corporation today.

According to Dr Rundi, his approach will be on the socio-economic part such as to transform farmers in the B40 and smallholders to be more sustainable in their income, as well to develop agropreneurship.

“If we jump into agro-industry without looking at the socio-economic part of it, that will not be fair. Therefore, it has to be complete change in all approaches that we need.

“We need to have (it) private sector driven in order to fast track everything we do,” he said.

He also said the ministry will set up the state’s own Department of Fisheries (DoF) in view of the autonomy obtained by Sarawak in the issuance of deep sea fishing permits and licences.

When asked if the new ministry’s name can now be used, Dr Rundi said this will take effect once an official announcement has been made by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg

“Cabinet has agreed and approved (the name change). It will be in use after the Premier announces it, because it is his prerogative.

“If you use (the new name), it will not be an offence. But you wait lah, have a little patience,” he said.

On another matter, Dr Rundi said the government has decided to limit the use of state land for oil palm plantation since 1.6 million hectares of land has already been planted with the commodity which he described as ‘overwhelming’.

Despite this, he said oil palm planting is still allowed on native customary rights (NCR) land as it is on smaller scale and to help the smallholders.

“We focus on crops which we have identified such as coconut, pineapple, banana and including durian. And also on (crops as) animal feed such as grain corn and napier grass. This is to complete the supply chain for our farmers to excel and move forward,” he said.

He also said the ministry wants to tap the local knowledge from the regional development agencies to plan a masterplan in tandem with crops identified suitable in the agencies’ respective areas.

Earlier, in his speech, he announced the ministry’s name change was made to amongst others make sure that all efforts made are translated into dollars and cents.

“This is very critical for Sarawak to reach its target by 2030 to be a net exporter of food,” he said.