St Thomas’ Kuching’s bells to toll 96 times for Queen Elizabeth II

KUCHING (Sept 9): St Thomas’s Cathedral here will toll its church bells as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was the head of the Church of England, at 9pm tonight.

Dean of St Thomas’ Cathedral the Very Revd Kho Thong Meng said the bells will toll 96 times to mark each year of the Queen’s life.

“All lights will be turned off at the Cathedral and Diocesan Compound for eight minutes during the toll,” said Kho when contacted.

He added that all activities at the Cathedral will be halted and the gates to the compound will also be temporarily closed.

In a Facebook post, Bishop of Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute said the church is saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the Jubilee anniversary of her reign as monarch, having served with unstinting faithfulness and dedication since 1952,” said Danald.

He added that the Queen has reigned for 70 years with grace and dignity, deeply rooted in her Christian faith and love for the Lord, Jesus Christ and her love for all the people she served.

“We mourn her death and commend her to God. May she rest in peace and rise in glory,” said Danald.