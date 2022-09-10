Special service held in honour of Australian veterans association chief in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 10): The South Australian branch of the National Malaya Borneo Veterans Association of Australia (NMBVAA) held a special service at the Sarawak Heroes Memorial Park here yesterday, to pay tribute to former president Brian Selby (1945-2022).

Arranged by the Sarawak Tourism Federation Heritage Development Committee, the service involved a ceremony whereby a tree was planted in memory of Selby, who was the president of NMBVAA South Australia from 2002 to 2006, and again from 2010 until his passing at home in Adelaide on April 15 this year.

He was 76.

“Brian Selby had visited Kuching in the past, and arranged major veterans’ reunions and commemoration ceremonies in 2016 and 2019.

“The party will place tributes, including one from the widow, Mrs Christine Selby,” said the branch in a statement.

Among those present yesterday were Honorary Consul for the Australian Consulate in Kuching Datuk Philip Ting, NMBVAA president Major Paul A Rosenzweig (Rtd) and vice president Don Cameron, as well as Sarawak Tourism Federation Heritage Development Committee chairman Fiona Marcus Raja.