Sarawak Oil Palm Berhad adopts 84 students under CSR programme

MIRI (Sept 16): Sarawak Oil Palm Berhad (SOP) has adopted 84 students from 41 schools in the state for its 2021/2022 Student Adoption Programme (SAP).

SOP in a statement yesterday said the programme was part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to provide financial support to underprivileged children from primary and secondary schools in the vicinity of its operations.

“SOP officials went to several places such as Lambir, Niah, Suai, Marudi, Sebauh, Sungai Asap, Tatau and Balingian to visit the 41 participating schools.

“A total of 84 students from low income families received a one-off financial assistance as well as new school bags and stationery,” it said.

The statement added that SOP had thus far helped 572 students through the same programme since 2016.

“SOP does not only focus on oil palm business but also to grow together with local communities by helping them through various CSR initiatives in education outreach.

“The SAP is one of SOP’s many CSR projects. Among them are the Young Achiever Awards, SOP Vision Care Project and SOP-Get Equip’d Rehabilitation Programme in collaboration with Healthy Strides Foundation Australia,” it said.