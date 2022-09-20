Sarawak trounces FT Labuan in Sukma women’s rugby group match

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak’s women’s rugby squad got off to a flying start in their Sukma XX campaign when they trounced FT Labuan 28-5 in a group match at UiTM Shah Alam Stadium today.

It was a try fest for Sarawak as Kolej Betong student Valerie Juan,18, managed to score three tries while national player Josie Mavcellina Gone scored one try.

Valerie also succeeded in converting all four tries to give Sarawak an overwhelming lead until the final whistle.

Sarawak’s next game is against Penang later this afternoon.