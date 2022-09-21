Convention to further promote Sarawak tourism to Indian market, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Sept 21): The Travel Agents Federation of India (Tafi) Convention 2022 here is a good start to connect and further promote Sarawak’s visibility to the Indian market, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“With the positive increase of 304 per cent in visitor arrivals from India during the period of January to July 2022 as compared to the same period last year, we are certain that this is a step forward to entice more Indian visitors to our shores after this,” he said in his speech for the Tafi Conference 2022 welcoming gala dinner last night.

His speech was delivered by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abang Johari said Sarawak is a relatively unexplored destination among tourists and visitors from India.

“For first-timers to Sarawak, we take pride in our five tourism pillars which are Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals or CANFF in short.

“Of course, this is also an added value for Sarawak to be a venue of choice for destination weddings, corporate events, or even as a potential Bollywood film location due to its unique blend of cultural insights, vast geographical landscape, and an array of outdoor activities that are suitable for all ages,” he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawak tourism focuses on highlighting the unique and raw experiences that resonate emotionally with visitors, with many of them fondly remembering their one-of-a-kind experience.

He reiterated that Sarawak will continue to manifest its responsible tourism and sustainability efforts to ensure the preservation of its valuable heritage and culture.

“This is also in line with our current Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 and the theme of Tafi Convention 2022 – Build Back Better,” he said.

On India’s historical links to Sarawak, he said the local Indian community goes back to the 19th century during the Brooke dynasty.

He pointed out the Indian community has contributed much to the state’s heritage.

He listed the Mount Matang Mariamman Hindu temple, Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at the junction of Batu Lintang and Rock roads, Gurdwara Sahib Kuching, floating mosque, and India Street as among places here linked to the Indian community.

Held concurrently with the dinner was the Tafi Travel Biz Monitor Awards 2022, which saw several winners from Sarawak.

Abdul Karim was one of the two recipients of Torch Bearer of Tourism, while federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Nancy Shukri received the Global Ambassador of Sustainable Tourism award.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor and Business Events Sarawak chief executive officer Amelia Roziman were among the five recipients of the Super Women of Tourism.

Ministry Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee also received the Special Recognition Award for his pursuit of excellence while championing the cause of Sarawak tourism.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I (Tourism) Datuk Sebastian Ting, Tafi president Ajay Prakash, Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia Shri BN Reddy, and Abdul Karim’s wife Datin Sri Zuraini Abdul Jabbar.

In a press release, STB said over 500 Indian delegates and speakers are here for the three-day Tafi Convention at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

The event aims to draw more Indian tourists to the state and to educate Tafi delegates on efforts needed to build a more resilient tourism industry post pandemic by promoting sustainable and responsible tourism practices, conservation, and advanced greening efforts.

Representing the travel trade in India, Tafi has a membership base of over 1,400 members.

The majority of Tafi members are International Air Transport Association (IATA) Accredited agents and contribute to more than 75 per cent of the outbound business in India.

Tafi has organised conventions in Malaysia twice – Kuala Lumpur (1999) and Kota Kinabalu (2007).