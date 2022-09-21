Three houses, three vehicles destroyed in Beaufort, Tawau fires

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): Three houses were destroyed by fires in Beaufort and Tawau on Wednesday.

The blaze at Kampung Limbawang in Beaufort also destroyed three vehicles.

Beaufort fire and rescue station chief Mohammad Hasbullah Nenggok said a distress call was made to the station at 9.56am before teams were deployed to the location, about seven kilometers from the fire station.

The fire completely destroyed the two-storey concrete house and three vehicles that were parked near the area.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze by 10.42am before the operation ended at 11.10am.

No untoward incident was reported while the cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation, said Mohammad Hasbullah.

In Tawau, a boy’s game of sparking matches is believed to have caused two houses here to go up on smoke.

In the 8am incident, it is learnt that the boy had placed burning pieces of paper under a wooden cupboard in a room which then caught on fire, and the flames had spread to other parts of the house along Lorong Haji Sundu, Batu 2, Jalan Apas.

The child’s elder sibling had caught sight of the burning cupboard and immediately alerted the others, who then notified the authorities.

Tawau Fire Station chief Julius John Stephen said when the firemen arrived, the fire had spread throughout the area, including the adjacent home, which he confirmed destroyed as well.

He said they managed to bring the fire under control at 9.57am and operations ceased at 11.10am after firefighters ensured that there were no other hazardous elements on scene.