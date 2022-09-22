Driver dies after being pinned underneath lorry’s bucket bin in Padawan

KUCHING (Sept 22): A lorry driver died in a freak accident after he was pinned underneath his lorry’s bucket bin while carrying out a daily inspection of the vehicle at his home in Kota Padawan early this morning.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad when contacted said the deceased has been identified as Chin Hung Joon, 38.

“According to the deceased’s wife, her husband would inspect the ten-tonne lorry at dawn before driving to work each morning,” said Abang Zainal.

He said the deceased’s elder brother lodged a report of the accident at the Kota Padawan police station at 7.21am.

He added that police who arrived at the house around 8am, discovered the deceased was still pinned underneath the bucket bin of the lorry which was still parked at the house compound.

“The deceased’s body which showed signs of injuries to his back was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensic department for further action,” he said.

Abang Zainal said early investigations at the scene found no sign of foul play and police have classified the case as sudden death.

According to a family member, the deceased might have engaged one of the hydraulic controls which caused the bucket bin to come down on him.

“The bucket bin’s safety chock was also not engaged during the inspection,” said Abang Zainal.