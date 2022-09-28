Kuching MP: Holistic environment will help students keep up with changes in education

KUCHING (Sept 28): Students need to be provided with a holistic learning environment in order for them to be able to keep abreast with the changes in education, technology, ICT and the internet, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said not every student can afford the equipment needed to keep up with the changes, and cautioned that this could widen the education gap between the rich and poor.

“So in order to assist these schools to ensure their students are not left behind, I have committed to them to help establish an internet or information centre in the school so it can be fully utilised by the students and even staff to provide a better learning environment for all.

“This can also help the students finish up some of their tasks or assignments that require a computer, or even search for needed information online,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Yii said education has always been a priority concern in his constituency, and that following a letter from SMK St Mary seeking his assistance, he immediately made efforts to add eight computers to the school’s internet centre for the benefit of the students and teachers.

“I hope that as the school’s internet centre is set up, it can help the students meet their learning needs and (they will) fully benefit from the facilities provided,” he added.

Dr Yii recently paid a visit to SMK St Mary to hand over the eight sets of computers as well as equipment purchased by his office.

The equipment included monitors, keyboards, internet routers and printers.