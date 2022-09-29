Passenger killed after pickup crashes into parked lorry along Bintulu-Miri Road

BINTULU (Sept 29): A 20-year-old man was killed while three others were injured in an accident involving a pickup truck and a lorry at Mile 8 Bintulu-Miri Road early this morning.

It is understood that the 10-tonne lorry was parked by the roadside when the pickup truck crashed into its rear.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said in the 3.12am incident, the passenger of the pickup truck sustained severe head injuries and died at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Alexander Adolf Anyi Chua Heng Chai.

Wan Kamarudin said both Alexander and pickup truck driver Kennedy Beru, 21, were trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated using a rescue tool.

When Kennedy was successfully extricated at 3.45am, rescuers found he was seriously injured and unconscious.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Alexander was extricated from the wrecked vehicle at 4am and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the lorry sustained light injuries and were also brought to hospital for further treatment.

Bomba ended its operation at 4.20am.