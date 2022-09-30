Police investigating double trespassing incident at Inanam primary school

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 30): Police are investigating an alleged incident where an unidentified man trespassed not once but twice into a primary school in Inanam, here early this week.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the school management lodged a police report at the Inanam police station and efforts are being made to identify the alleged individual.

Mohd Zaidi said based on the police investigation, the first incident took place when the unidentified man entered the toilet of the primary school on Monday (Sept 26).

The man allegedly offered some sweets to a Primary 4 female pupil but the latter did not accept it.

The second incident allegedly happened the following day (Sept 27) when a male pupil saw the same man by a staircase near the school’s surau.

Having been spotted, the man immediately fled to the back of the boys toilet.

Mohd Zaidi said police have increased patrols around the area and its surroundings, and urged anyone with information to come forward to assist with the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 447 of the Penal Code for trespassing.