Motorcyclist in Kuching perishes in accident

KUCHING (Oct 1): A 48-year-old motorcyclist died in accident with another vehicle at the traffic light intersection of Jalan Kuching City Mall-Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping on Friday night.

According to Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, the motorcyclist was heading straight towards Jalan Penrissen when he crashed into a car making a right turn to Taman Desa Wira in the 9pm incident.

“The deceased was identified as Chung Xan Tan from Jalan Batu Kitang,” said Abang Zainal when contacted today.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

His body was later sent to SGH’s forensic unit for further action.

The 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any physical injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.