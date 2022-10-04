KPDNHEP arrests man, seizes 8,500 litres of diesel in Miri

MIRI (Oct 4): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) enforcement team arrested a man in his 30s and seized 8,500 litres of diesel during a raid at a premises here around 10am today.

Miri KPDNHEP chief Joe Azmi Jamil said the operation was carried out following a tip-off and three weeks of surveillance over the premises located in Riam.

“Further investigation found that the premises did not have any permission from the supply controller in relation to the possession of the scheduled controlled item or diesel.

“During the raid, 16 units of intermediate bulk containers, 8,500 litres of diesel and an electric pump were seized,” he said in a press statement.

Joe Azmi said the total value of the seizure is estimated to be worth RM34,275.

Joe Azmi said the case is being investigated under Section 20 (1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, read together with Section 21 of the same Act.