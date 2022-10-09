Two contractors burnt by live electrical wires in Penampang

PENAMPANG (Oct 9): Two contractors suffered burns on their bodies when they came into contact with live electrical wires near Pavilion Penampang at Jalan Bundusan here on Sunday morning.

Penampang fire and rescue station chief Zenno Tingalan said both men, in their 20s’ and 30s, were believed to be working near a billboard in the area when the incident happened around 11.20am.

They suffered burns on their bodies and legs

“We received a distress call at 11.23am and immediately deployed a team to the location.

“Both victims were given early treatments by EMRS at the scene before they were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 for further treatment,” said Zenno.

Zenno added that both victims were reported to be in stable condition and the operation ended at 11.50am without any untoward incident.