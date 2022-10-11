17 nabbed to assist probe into riot at entertainment outlet in Bintulu

SIBU (Oct 11): Police have arrested 17 suspects to assist in the investigation into the riot and mischief incident at an entertainment outlet at Jalan Abang Galau in Bintulu on Oct 9.

Bintulu police chief Supt Bartholomew Umpit said the suspects, aged between 21 and 38, are all locals.

“All of them have been remanded for two days, pending further investigation,” he said in a media statement.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 148 and Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Of the 17 arrested, he said four of them have past criminal records under Section 186, Section 148, Section 506 of the Criminal Code and Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953.

Commenting on the incident, Bartholomew said police received a report of a fight at the entertainment outlet in Bintulu at about 12.30am on Oct 9.

He said the police, who rushed to the scene, found that several vehicles in front of the entertainment outlet were damaged as a result of being rammed into.

“Based on the information from eye witnesses, they saw a group of men fighting among themselves using chairs and causing damages to the centre,” he added.

A 12 seconds video clip posted on social media on Oct 9 showed a four-wheel-drive being driven at high speed in reverse and subsequently rammed into another vehicle.