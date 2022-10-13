Agong, Raja Permaisuri pay courtesy call on King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah paid a courtesy call on King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the courtesy call was made in conjunction with Their Majesties’ six-day special visit to London since Oct 10.

Through a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook, Ahmad Fadil said that during the 40-minute courtesy call, Al-Sultan Abdullah and King Charles also discussed, among others, bilateral relations between Malaysia and the UK, as well as environmental issues and of the Malaysia-owned Battersea Power Station in London.

“The courtesy call by the Agong and Raja Permaisuri reflects the closeness of His Majesty with King Charles III as they have been friends for more than four decades, which started with them playing polo together during their teens at various international tournaments,” he said.

According to Ahmad Fadil, the courtesy visit, which is the second meeting between Al-Sultan Abdullah and King Charles this year, also reflects the close relationship between Malaysia and the UK.

King Charles III succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II who died at the age of 96 on Sept 10. She was England’s longest-reigning monarch, having ruled since 1952. – Bernama