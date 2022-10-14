Civil servant claims trial to three counts of sexually assaulting stepdaughter

KUCHING (Oct 15): A civil servant claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to three charges of physical sexual assault against his eight-year-old stepdaughter.

The 47-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read by the court interpreter before Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman.

The three charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children 2017, which is punishable under Section 14 of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail term of up to 20 years and caning upon conviction.

According to first and second charges, the stepdad allegedly sexually assaulted the child at a house in Matang, while according to the third charge he allegedly committed the same offence at a mangrove forest in Matang.

The three alleged offences were committed sometime between January and Oct 6 this year.

During the proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Norshafatihah Nor Azmi requested no bail be granted on the grounds of the rampancy and seriousness of the offence.

In mitigation, the man who was unrepresented by counsel requested to be released on bail.

Afidah denied bail and ordered for the stepdad to be further remanded.

She also fixed Nov 14 for case management.