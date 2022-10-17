No comment, Chong says on remarks Dr Sim most winnable GPS candidate for Stampin

KUCHING (Oct 17): Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen prefers to reserve his comments on SUPP party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian being described as the most winnable Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Stampin in the 15th general election (GE15).

“No comment,” said the Stampin incumbent yesterday when prompted for response to the remark made by SUPP Batu Kitang branch chairman Lo Khere Chiang on Sunday.

Lo, who is Batu Kitang assemblyman, had expressed confidence that Dr Sim would win the election even if the deputy premier was to take on Chong again.

“Certainly, he (Dr Sim) can win Stampin hands down. If he comes out (to contest), definitely he can win. Politics is all about winning games.

“He (Dr Sim) has done a good job and he can and will continue to do a good job no matter where he is. If he comes out (to contest), we, from the Batu Kitang branch, will support him all-out.

“In the eyes of everybody, not just Batu Kitang branch but also Kota Sentosa and Batu Kawah branch, he is the most winnable candidate,” said the Padawan Municipal Council chairman.

Meanwhile, Chong had again indicated that he would be defending Stampin in GE15.

He said, “That so far, there is no change” when asked whether he would be seeking re-election in the Stampin parliamentary constituency.

Chong was quick to add that he will make a final announcement on the DAP’s candidacy after the Election Commission (EC) has announced the important dates for GE15, expected to be on Thursday (Oct 20).

“A final announcement will be made in due course, after EC announces the important dates for GE15,” he said.

Before this, Chong had dismissed speculations that he would switch to contest in Bandar Kuching in this general polls.

Chong retained Stampin for DAP after polling 33,060 votes against Dr Sim in a straight fight during the 2018 general polls. Julian Tan was the incumbent prior to the last general election.

Stampin parliamentary constituency comprises three state seats; namely Batu Kawah, Kota Sentosa and Batu Kitang, all of which are presently held by SUPP.

Dr Sim, who is a deputy premier, is also Batu Kawah assemblyman.