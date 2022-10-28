Charred body found in SUV that caught fire in Kabong

SARIKEI (Oct 28): A charred body was found in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) which was totally burnt after it caught fire along Jalan Nyabor, Kabong late last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said in a statement that a team of firefighters from Saratok fire station discovered the remains after they put out the fire.

The statement said as the body was badly burnt, its identity, including gender, had yet to be ascertained.

Bomba identified the burnt SUV as a Kia Sorento.

“In response to a distress call received at 11.01pm, a team from Bomba Saratok station rushed to the scene

“After the firefighters managed to extinguish the flames at 11.42pm, they checked around and inside the burnt vehicle and found the charred remains of a body inside it,” said the statement.

Two policemen were also at the scene during the operation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.