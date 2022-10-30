DBOS’ total assets grow to RM9.47 bln as of Oct, 2022, says chairman

KUCHING (Oct 30): Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) recorded RM15.27 billion of total approved loans and progressive drawdown of RM8.93 billion as of October, this year, said its chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

Besides that, Morshidi said DBOS’ total assets had also grown to RM9.47 billion and recorded retained earnings of RM130.48 million.

He said DBOS managed to achieve this result over a period of five years following the strong support from State Treasury, statutory bodies, local authorities, and government linked companies (GLCs) in Sarawak, in terms of deposit accounts.

“DBOS was incorporated as a wholly owned company of the Sarawak State Financial Secretary on May 11, 2017 and began operations on January 15, 2018. By 2022, DBOS has a total approved credit facilities of RM15.27 billion. DBOS’ five years milestone achievement would not be possible without the foresightedness of the Premier in initiating the creation of DBOS,” he said at DBOS 5th anniversary celebration which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg last night.

For the next five years, Morshidi said DBOS will strive to be an effective financial model in delivering its mandate, with plans to embark on Shariah compliant banking business as well as charting its initiatives on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) in line with Sarawak’s Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 towards inclusivity, sustainability and environment.

“DBOS will actively identify opportunities to provide green finance and embed ESG objectives into its business practices and possibly partner with other financial institutions such as club deal syndication loan to further advance Sarawak. DBOS will also leverage on digitalisation applications to create a smart banking system, operations and service delivery,” he added.

In embracing ESG principles, Morshidi said DBOS is taking its first step into sustainability, and to reflect this, it is participating in the ‘Bring Back the Rainforest’ habitat rehabilitation programme at Piasau Nature Reserve by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

“Our participation is through the adoption for enriching planting on Plot 18 with a contribution of RM50,000. We firmly believe in the long-term value of this sustainability project in protecting our environment for our future generation, and I hope other banks and organisations (especially those operating in Sarawak) will also participate in this initiative by the government.”

Meanwhile, Morshidi said the anniversary dinner, themed ‘Strategic Financing Advancing Sarawak’, was a representation of DBOS’ mandate in ensuring that it continues to play an active role in supporting and in aligning with Sarawak’s PCDS 2030 to achieve the aspiration of an advanced Sarawak.

Anong those present at the event were Premier’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas; Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; state secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; and DBOS chief executive officer Datu Laura Lee Ngien Hion.