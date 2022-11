KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): Caretaker federal territories minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and communications and multimedia minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa have been dropped from competing at the upcoming 15th General Elections (GE15) by their party Umno today.

Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made the announcement tonight during a live telecast from Putra World Trade Centre. – Malay Mail

