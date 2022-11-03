GE15: Sabah PAS members asked to support, vote for GRS-BN candidates

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Sabah PAS members and supporters have been asked to support and vote for candidates representing Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the state in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Sabah PAS secretary Aliakbar Gulasan said support for the GRS-BN candidates was a sign of supporting the principle of national unification initiated by PAS.

He said that support was also among the issues discussed with the central PAS leadership and agreed upon in a special meeting of the Sabah PAS liaison body here last night.

“Sabah PAS has also not nominated a candidate to run in GE15 in the state. Sabah PAS will coordinate the machinery to support (GRS-BN candidates) comprehensively at the state and constituency levels,” he said in a statement last night.

Yesterday, GRS chairman, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, announced the candidates to contest in 13 parliamentary seats, while Sabah BN chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, announced candidates to contest 11 parliamentary seats in the state.

GRS and BN have been collaborating as part of the ruling state government since winning the 16th Sabah state election in 2020. — Bernama