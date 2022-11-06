‘Fearless’ Yeo ready for GE15

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 6): ‘Fearless’ Amanda Yeo Yan Yin has pledged her readiness for the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate from the state capital will be involved in a five-cornered fight for the Kota Kinabalu parliamentary seat, which is currently held by Chan Foong Hin of Democratic Action Party (DAP) from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance.

The others are Yew Tsai Yiew of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), a component party of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Datuk Seri Winston Liaw Kit Sung of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM) and independent candidate Marcel Jude Joseph.

“I have no fear,” said a jovial Yeo, 29, when met at the nomination centre at the Kota Kinabalu Community hall on Saturday.

“It is an opportunity for young candidates to stand out because Sabah need more young parliamentarians.

“I think I can bring young vibes, I can bring professionalism … these are the two main things and because I am also really an advocate in public policy so I believe this can make Kota Kinabalu a different city,” added the research analyst.

Yeo, who has veteran politicians Datuk Melanie Chia and Datuk Dr Chong Eng Leong as her proposer and seconder respectively, pledged to look into improving the public transport accessibility in the city, such as pushing for better bus services.

Another area she will look into is the cost of living in the city to lessen the burden of the public.

“If we can lower the cost of living, it can be quite helpful for Kota Kinabalu residents,” she added.

On Sunday, Yeo and her supporter were seen at Gaya Street weekly tamu campaigning.