PDP’s Ngo: PH’s Chiew has case of selective amnesia

BINTULU (Nov 10): Pakatan Harapan candidate for Bintulu, Chiew Chan Yew, clearly has a case of selective amnesia, said Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Tanjung Batu Women chief Ngo Siik Mee.

She said Chiew might have a severe loss of memory that he was a member of the Bintulu Hospital Board of Visitors to question the ruling government about a lack of parking spaces at the hospital.

“Let me remind him that throughout the 22 months of Pakatan Harapan helming the federal government, Chiew had been on the hospital’s visitors board, whose duty is to oversee the hospital’s operations and assist in solving problems when they arise.

“Don’t you remember your responsibility that whole time,” she asked Chiew.

Ngo thus asked him what his solutions were to improve the parking space issue, instead of taking this election campaign period to bring up the issue and blame the government.

She added that Chiew was now using the parking space issue as an ammunition for his limp election campaign.

“Please do not make any more excuses for your failure to act in the best interests of the people when you had 22 months to do so.

“Even if you were unable to get a parking lot built for Bintulu Hospital then, you could have at least revealed plans to do so. That is even lacking on your part,” Ngo said in a statement.

On the other hand, she said PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, who is also contesting the Bintulu parliamentary seat, had been working very hard on the ground to solve the people’s problem and raise their livelihood, including the hospital parking lot issue.

Tiong had earlier said the hospital parking lot issue would be solved as part of a wider longer-term solution to meet the hospital’s needs for the next 10 to 20 years.

The hospital would be upgraded to a semi-private hospital in cooperation with other hospitals that have both private and public wings such as Universiti Malaya Medical Centre, Ngo said.

The hospital would also have its equipment and facilities upgraded for the benefit of the people.

“Compared to the zeal and dedication of the PDP president, Chiew’s no-action-talk-only behaviour is emblematic of his entire party, blaming it on others to hide their failures to serve,” said Ngo.