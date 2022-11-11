PH’s Sri Aman candidate invites rivals for public debate

KUCHING (Nov 11): Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Sri Aman candidate Naga Libau @ Tay Wei Wei from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has invited his fellow candidates for the seat to engage in a public debate.

Tay is in a four-cornered fight for the seat along with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Wilson Entabang, and incumbent Datuk Masir Kujat, who is contesting as an independent.

“All four of us, we debate openly on the offers and the future given to Sri Aman should one of us be elected as Sri Aman MP. Let the rakyat evaluate the offers presented by each of the candidates,” he said in a Facebook post.

“I believe the people in Sri Aman wish to know on what we want to deliver for Sri Aman.”

When contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday, Tay said bringing all four candidates together for an open debate would be akin to the senatorial or the presidential candidate debates in developed countries such as the United States.

He also requested that the candidates choose an open space in Simanggang town to serve as the venue.

“If they cannot provide the venue, then I’m willing to provide the open space for us to debate, so that our respective supporters can come and watch. We debate as educated people – whatever our ideas, our offers, we can showcase them to the rakyat.

“I would like to see the voices from all four candidates heard by all the people in Sri Aman, and then they can decide who is the best person to lead Sri Aman,” he added.