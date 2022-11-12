KDM candidate retracts police report after against man

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 12): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia (KDM) candidate Datuk Seri Winston Liaw has retracted his police report after the Kota Kinabalu parliament hopeful met with the man who allegedly acted rudely towards him during a campaign trail early this week.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Liaw said after he had lodged a police report of the incident, police managed to track the alleged angry man for questioning.

Liaw said during questioning, the man told police that he would like to meet him to extend his apology.

“We both contacted each other and he apologised to me for what had happened. It was all a misunderstanding and I consider this matter settled,” he said on Saturday.

According to Liaw, the incident happened during a walkabout at a restaurant at the Hilltop commercial centre just before noon on Nov 6.

Liaw said while he was walking to customers at a table at the restaurant, a man stood up and shook his hand.

“But the man then got angry and started shouting that he had gone bankrupt. I told him that I will try my best to help but he continued to get angry.

“I then continued to meet and shook hands with other customers in the restaurant.

“Three days later, I was informed that the incident, which was captured in videos, had gone viral in social media.

“That is when I decided to lodge a police report,” said Liaw.

The KDM candidate for P172 Kota Kinabalu parliamentary seat said he lodged the police report as he wanted to know the reason behind the man’s action.

“Couple of days after I lodged the police report, a police officer contacted me and told me that the man wanted to meet up with me to extend his apology, and so here we are now,” said Liaw who met with the man for the second time at a restaurant in Hilltop commercial center here on Saturday.

Liaw said upon meeting the man, who only wanted to be identified as Mr Kong, the latter related to him his financial problem and the slow economic recovery.

Kong, said Liaw, also claimed that the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) is after him.

“I understand the frustration Mr Kong is going through and I believe many people are in a similar situation as him.

“That is why one of KDM’s manifestos in this 15th General Election is to increade the state economy, especially in the tourism sector.

“Many Sabahans are still facing financial difficulties after the post pandemic and we want to help them, help our rakyat,” said the chairman of Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents.

Liaw added that he would personally accompany Kong to LHDN to help solve the latter’s problem.

It was learned that Liaw retracted his police report against Kong after they met on the same day.