SMC to spend RM8.5 mln to upgrade Permai Lake Garden, says chairman

SIBU (Nov 13): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will be spending RM8.5 million between next year and 2024 to upgrade Permai Lake Garden, said its chairman Clarence Ting.

He disclosed that the walking track in the park will be improved, among others,

“A new three-kilometre stretch cycling track will be added to Permai Lake Garden for the cyclists in Sibu,” Ting said when officiating at Diabetes Camp Sibu 2022 here last night.

He recalled last year, SMC gave RM3 million to its Building Control and Town Beautification Standing Committee to upgrade all the parks in Sibu.

According to Ting, SMC has built many parks and markets over the years, describing them as the two most worthwhile expenditures that council had made.

He pointed out that this is because most people are using these facilities.

“This morning (yesterday) at 6.15am, at Rejang Park Traffic Garden, not fewer than 100 people were there.

“I am very proud of Sibu people for using the park to exercise to improve their health.”

On diabetes, he acknowledged that it is a subject matter that is very close to his heart, because both his grandmother and father were diabetic.

“We have to learn to cultivate a new lifestyle, although it is easier said than done.

“Change our lifestyle and learn to control our food intake to take care of our health,” Ting advised, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Sibu parliamentary seat.

Meanwhile, chairman of Diabetes Malaysia Sibu District Branch, Tiong Kiong King, said this was the third time that the branch organised a diabetes camp, with participants coming from as far away as Kapit and Betong.

He recalled that last two diabetes camps were restricted to local residents only.

“The last one, held at SEGi University Sibu Campus was a very big success all the participants have suggested to us to have this kind of camp more often.

“I have been informed that 200 people have registered for this camp. In the last few days, there are many more who were interested but we cannot accept them anymore,” Tiong noted.

He praised the organising chairman, Prof Dr Mohd Raili Suhaili, for having worked so hard to make sure that this camp could run smoothly.

Sibu Divisional Health Officer, Dr Teh Jo Hun was also present.