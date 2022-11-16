Divorcee gets 45 years, 18 strokes over rape, oral sex offences

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 16): A divorcee was sentenced to a total of 45 years’ jail and 18 strokes of the cane by a Sessions Court here on Wednesday for three counts of raping his girlfriend, asking her to perform oral sex and inserting his fingers into her vagina.

Judge Elsie Primus imposed the sentences on Stellee Kintoh, 24, after he pleaded guilty to all the three charges on Wednesday.

The three charges were under Sections 376(2)(b), 377A and 377CA of the Penal Code.

On the first count, the accused, who worked as a chargeman, was jailed for 20 years with 10 canings for raping the 21-year-old woman around 7am on April 12, 2022 at an unnumbered house in Kota Marudu.

On the second count, he received another 10 years’ jail and three canings for inserting his penis into the woman’s mouth without her consent on the same date and time.

The court further imposed 15 years’ jail and five whippings for inserting his four fingers into the woman’s vagina without her permission on the same date and at the same time.

As the court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, the accused will only serve the highest jail term which is 20 years.

Upon completing the jail sentences, Stelle will be placed under police supervision for three years.

According to the brief facts of the case, police received a report around 8am on April 13 this year that the accused had shoved a water dipper handle inside the victim’s private parts until she bled and then forced her to lick the handle due to his dissatisfaction over her ex-boyfriend.

Around 9pm the same day, the victim managed to escape the house and police arrested the accused around 1.30pm the next day.

Further investigations revealed that the accused had previously committed various other grisly acts towards the victim, including spitting on her face, beating her and forcing her to conduct sexual acts whilst his five-year-old son was sleeping in the same room.

In mitigation, the unrepresented accused requested for a lenient punishment and for his family to be informed of his imprisonment.

When inquired by the judge, the accused claimed that he and the victim had plans to get married but decided to “kahwin kampung” instead.

Meanwhile, the prosecution urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence on the accused.

The prosecution submitted that the accused had sprayed insecticide into the victim’s vagina, mouth and eyes, putting different types of objects such as a fork and cigarette butt inside her vagina.

The prosecution also submitted that the accused had forced the victim to take syabu together with him, pouring boiling water on her and putting a hot steaming iron on her breast and leg.

In addition, the prosecution submitted that the accused had rubbed salt on the wounds and burns on the victim’s body, and also inside her eyes, as well as forcefully putting the salt inside her mouth and instructing her to swallow it.