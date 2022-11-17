Anwar: GE15 not about changing PMs, but saving country

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): Malaysians voting in the 15th general election have the opportunity to choose to “save the country” rather than just changing the prime minister, Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar, who has been touted to be PH’s candidate as prime minister if the coalition were to win GE15, stressed the importance for all Malaysians to exercise their right and perform their duty to vote on Saturday.

“This election is not a question of changing prime minister. This election is the best chance to save the country and carry out comprehensive changes to restore our beloved country.

“Once in every five years, you have the power to determine where the country is headed. Once in every five years, you have the power to determine what kind of government you dream of.

“Use this democratic power in your hands as best as you can. Believe that we still have Harapan,” he said in apparent wordplay referring to both the PH coalition and the word “hope” in the Malay language.

Anwar said this while delivering a special address that was streamed live on his Facebook page this evening, with 7,700 Facebook viewers watching it when he started delivering it and with 12,400 viewers watching by the time he ended his speech. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME