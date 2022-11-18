Ismail Sabri: M’sia supports Dutch Court’s decision in MH17 trial

BERA (Nov 18): Malaysia supports and is satisfied with the Dutch Court’s decision in finding the three accused in the trial involving the downing of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Ukraine in 2014, guilty of the crime, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision of The Hague District Court has set an important benchmark in the quest to find the truth and bring justice to all the 298 victims including 43 Malaysians who perished in the tragedy, as well as to their families and next-of-kin.

“Malaysia’s stance has always been that the trial should be based on the truth, justice and full of responsibility. In this context, Malaysia fully supports the decision made by the court.

“Malaysia is also satisfied with the reliable and transparent trial carried out via the Dutch legal system based on the rule of law in order to obtain the long-awaited justice,” he told a press conference after attending the meet-and-greet programme with the presidents of Bandar 32 here today.

The Boeing 777 aircraft was downed by a BUK missile while flying over the conflict-hit eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

In its verdict yesterday, the Dutch Court sentenced two Russians and a Ukrainian to life imprisonment after finding them guilty on charges of causing the downing of Flight MH17 and the murders of all 298 people on board.

They are Russians Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko. However, the court acquitted another Russian, Oleg Pulatov of the same charges.

Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis, who read a summary of the judgment, said the court has no doubt whatsoever that the MH17 was hit by a Russian-made Buk missile fired from the farm field near Pervomaisk in eastern Ukraine.

He also ordered the three men to pay more than 16 million euros (RM75.26 million) in compensation to relatives of the victims.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysia, on behalf of the parties affected by the tragedy, also expressed appreciation to the Joint Investigation Team comprising the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium and Ukraine, who had worked tirelessly in investigating the MH17 tragedy.

He also expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and crew members of MH17.

“It is hoped that the court’s decision will give some relief and peace to the families of the victims who perished in the tragedy,” he added. – Bernama