Soon Koh: PSB to be revamped, younger generation to take over lead

SIBU (Nov 21): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will be revamped at every level in a bid to groom the younger generation to be at its helm, said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said the party will be reorganised in such a way to allow young leaders to rise.

“I urge my party leaders and members to remain calm. Political struggle is part of the process. There are ups and downs and we must face these challenges.

“What I am going to do is to immediately revamp the party – reorganise it – let the younger generation take over. Time has come for the older ones like me to hand over the leadership.

“As I said political success is a long process and cannot be achieved at one go or overnight. The younger ones must rise up to the challenge of taking over the new leadership.

“On my part, I will help groom potential leaders to be at the helm and take over the leadership. In other words, I will revamp the party at all levels and arrange it in such way that it will enable the younger generation to emerge as leaders,” he said yesterday.

Wong, who unsuccessfully contested the Sibu seat, told The Borneo Post this when asked on what the 15th General Election (GE15) results meant to the party.

PSB had contested in 10 seats without a win.

Despite the result, Wong described the party’s debut in the parliamentary election as a good start.

“This is the first outing for the party, so even if we did not win any seats, I think it is a good start and we will revamp the party to be well-prepared for the next state election,” he said.

He then thanked everyone who had supported PSB, saying he truly appreciates the support.

“I would also like to thank all the party’s leaders and members who have put in so much effort for the election.

“We accept the people’s decision and we congratulate the winners,” he said.