Ismail Sabri: BN not backing any coalition to form govt

KUCHING (Nov 22): The Barisan Nasional supreme council has decided not to support any coalition to form the new government, Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

“BN does not support Pakatan Harapan (PH) or (PN). As of now, BN has agreed to stay as opposition,” the former prime minister said on Twitter.

This comes after BN MPs held a meeting at Umno headquarters in Menara Dato’ Onn in Kuala Lumpur to decide on the coalition’s next move.

The meeting was held ahead of the 2pm deadline given by Istana Negara to form the federal government after the 15th general election (GE15).

GE15 results show that BN had secured its worst ever defeat at the polls, winning only 30 Parliamentary seats.

PH gained 82 seats and PN won 73, both short of the 112 needed for a simple majority to form the new government.

This resulted in a hung Parliament, with PH and PN scrambling to forge new alliances in order to gain a simple majority.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had said on Sunday that the coalition would work with PN, BN and Gabungan Parti Sabah to form the next government with PN chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as preferred prime minister.

In a statement today, Abang Johari said GPS relies on the wisdom of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong based on the power afforded to him by the provisions in the Malaysian Constitution to appoint a Prime Minister to lead a stable federal government.

Alhamdulillah, Dewan Tertinggi Barisan Nasional (BN) telah membuat keputusan untuk tidak menyokong mana-mana gabungan untuk membentuk kerajaan. BN tidak menyokong Pakatan Harapan (PH) mahupun Perikatan Nasional (PN). Setakat ini BN bersetuju kekal sebagai pembangkang. — Ismail Sabri (@IsmailSabri60) November 22, 2022

