Abd Karim: DAP leaders’ open apology to Sarawak a good gesture

KUCHING (Nov 24): Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has described the Democratic Action Party (DAP) leaders’ open apology to Sarawak as a good gesture.

“Firstly, it’s magnanimous for (DAP secretary-general) Anthony Loke to come over. It’s very good with that kind of gesture especially when it comes from a big national party people to come down to the state and see our premier,” he said when met by reporters after attending DUN sitting here today.

He was commenting on Loke and DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng’s apology to the Sarawak government and its people if they had ever been hurt by the party’s statements.

Loke had paid a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Open at his residence here this morning.

Abdul Karim, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president said Guan Eng did the right thing in apologising to the Sarawak government and its people as his statements had offended Sarawakians.

“It’s something very good. I believe that kind gesture will go a long way to mainstream the relationship that has happened all these years.

“I don’t know what will be after that but this is something good from Lim Guan Eng. He was the one who created tensions, stress, and anger towards Sarawakians for the statement he made that Sarawak will be bankrupt.

“For him to come up with a statement to apologise is something very good and I am very sure our premier will reciprocate nicely to this,” he added.

When asked if GPS will forgive and forget DAP’s previous treatment of Sarawak, Abdul Karim said: “Well, I hope so because when people come with a clean hand and good gesture, we cannot say we do not want to accept an apology.”