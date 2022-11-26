Sarawak CP: No police reports lodged against Muhyiddin

MIRI (Nov 26): The Sarawak police have not received any reports lodged against Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, said state police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

“No, no reports,” he told members of the media today when asked whether Muhyiddin’s remark claiming that Jews and Christians were attempting to ‘Christianise’ the country had sparked any police reports to be made.

Meanwhile, Azman said the police have also not received any reports lodged against social media users in Sarawak for uploading statements or remarks against the appointment of Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister.

“There have been no reports whatsoever pertaining to the appointment of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister. We in Sarawak are still peaceful and the situation is under control.

“Thank you to members of the public for not abusing social media and uploading material which can cause public disorder,” he said.

Azman also noted that the post-GE15 situation in Sarawak is under control.