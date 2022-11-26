ROSE: Unity govt must look into separation of Attorney-General’s role

KUCHING (Nov 26): The new unity government must look into the separation of the Attorney-General’s role to promote greater government accountability and transparency, said Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE) chairperson Ann Teo.

In a statement, she said the separation must be looked into so the current dual role of prosecution and government advisor is separated.

“The just-concluded 15th General Election was in fact a referendum by voters on the rule of law in the country – especially when there seems to be a double-standard treatment of standard operating procedures during the Covid-19 pandemic for political elites and general public,” she said.

While congratulating Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for being installed as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister, Teo said the new government must get down to business and formulate and implement policies which are people-centric and steer the country from a worsening economy.

“Following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree for unity, he (Anwar) has the task of forming the government as well as Cabinet appointments and we wish him much wisdom and strength for the days ahead,” she said.

Teo said that moreover, both leaders and members of the opposition bench must also be allowed to play their role by competing on policy level, including the formation of a shadow Cabinet.

“In these days of multi-party democracy, parties must view and conduct themselves as competitors and rivals instead of enemies.

“Ultiimately, as the Malaysian electorate becomes smarter and more empowered, they will determine each party’s fate in the next election,” she said.

Teo also congratulated the over 1.1 million Sarawakian voters, or 61 per cent of the state’s electorate, for turning up to vote during the general election.

“Many had to bear high costs of airfare or transportation to return from Peninsula Malaysia to vote while some volunteered as polling agents, counting agents or campaigners.

“Others contributed financially to non-partisan initiatives to help students go home to vote such as our #JuhBalitNgundi initiative. Some also volunteered as ‘flyers’ to bring home postal ballots from overseas Sarawakians and Malaysians and some as domestic flyers within Sarawak,” she said.

She added there were citizens who also stepped up as local runners to bring those postal ballots to the office of respective Returning Officers in time to be counted on election day.

Teo said among the lowest voter turnout rates so far in Sarawak were in Baram at 50 per cent, Kapit (49 per cent) and the lowest being Limbang (47 per cent).

“Nonetheless, now is the time for the public to participate in the existing democratic process to rebuild the community and country in the months ahead,” she said.