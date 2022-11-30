Louis Vuitton loafers a gift from Johor Sultan two years ago, PM Anwar tells critics

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): Called out for swapping his chapels for Louis Vuitton after less than a week in office, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has clarified that the shoes he has been wearing were a gift from the Sultan of Johor.

Taking to Twitter last night, he said that the Louis Vuitton loafers he has been pictured wearing to high-powered meetings were a gift from Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar after social media users tried to pin him as a big spender.

“You want to question me, go ahead but do not engage in slanderous news.

“This was a gift from the Sultan of Johor from two years ago,” Malaysia’s 10th prime minister tweeted in response to the account @Naratif Rakyat.

Ia pemberian Tuanku Sultan Johor 2 tahun yang lalu. Saudara nak persoal saya tidak mengapa, tapi jangan bawa naratif fitnah. https://t.co/lLOYqxtrr3 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) November 29, 2022

The shoes in question were a black pair supposedly costing over RM5,500.

The Johor mentri besar had also come under public fire for wearing expensive shoes when was first appointed to office earlier this year.

Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi denied allegations that he had purchased a pair of shoes worth close to RM40,000, saying they were a gift from the Johor Sultan. – Malay Mail