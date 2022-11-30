‘Pupil killed by goalpost has nothing to do with ministry’

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 30): Datuk Ellron Angin explained the Youth and Sports Ministry has no authority over sports facilities that are not under its supervision.

The minister made the remark prior to delivering his winding up speech at the State Assembly on Wednesday, taking the opportunity to clarify on an additional question from Peto Galim.

Ellron said the Inanam assemblyman had asked on the action taken by the ministry in the maintenance of sports facilities in the State, with which the latter associated a recent unfortunate incident that saw a primary five pupil died after a goalpost fell on him during a sports meet held at the Menggatal town football field.

“For the Yang Berhormat and the State Assembly information, the premises is not under the supervision of my ministry, that’s why we did not receive any complaints on the damaged equipment.

“In addition, playing fields or other sports facilities under the local authority must be managed by them.

“The same goes with premises owned by individuals or the private sector, the operators must be responsible to maintain all the facilities in their premises,” Ellron said.

The issue did not end there as Kunak assemblywoman Norazlinah Arif rose towards the end of Ellron’s speech to express her disappointment that the ministry was not aware of the incident.

She said that the minister, in particular, should have been notified swiftly by the ministry official and most importantly to take necessary action to assist the victim’s family.

“I’ve explained at the start of my winding up speech that why my ministry and I did not receive such complaint because that facility is under the Kota Kinabalu City Hall.

“Actually, it has nothing to do with the ministry. However, we (ministry) want to advise sports facilities’ owners to always take the necessary steps to ensure that safety of its patrons,” said Ellron.

“If may be there is anymore question or still not satisfied, please refer to Kota Kinabalu City Hall for important data on the incident.”

Norazlinah then explained she was not trying to point finger but just to inform.

Meanwhile, Ellron said the ministry will continue to empower youth and to further enhance sports development in the state.

He said the ministry would focus on advisory programmes to enable jobless youth who want to venture into entrepreneurship and skills related fields.

He also said that the ministry too is planning to create a youth consortium that aims to help the group by providing grant or advisory services, especially those who are new to business.

Through the consortium, the ministry will be a facilitator to channel aid or grants provided by the government or by non-governmental organisations.

In sports, Ellron said Sabah have achieved excellence at various sporting events this year including a historic achievement by clinching the overall champions title in the Para Sukma while emerging the overall winners in the Malaysia School Sports Council (MSSM) athletics championship.

Sabah athletes also excelled at the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) as well as various national and international competitions.

He said the successful athletes were rewarded with cash incentives for their efforts and more importantly as a motivation for them to achieve new heights in their chosen sports.

Ellron said to ensure continuation, the ministry is carrying out its Talent Identification & Development programme statewide to look for potential athletes at grassroot level.

He said the state will also use scientific approach in its sports programme having sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) until 2030.

Apart from that, the ministry will also implement the Under-12 Sports Development Programme where the sports involved are futsal, swimming, netball, lawn bowl, kids athletics, rugby, volleyball and table tennis.

“The multi-sport BIMP-EAGA international level under-12 games too will take place next year and it is one of the initiatives under the ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ development plan.

“It is also to support the government efforts to promote sports tourism,” he said while adding the ministry will continue to maintain and upgrade the sports facilities in the state in phases.

Another important event next year is the Sabah Games (Saga) where it will bring together 25 sports to be contested by Sabah’s up-and-coming athletes.

“It is hoped that new young talents will be identified and will go on to represent Sabah at national or international level competitions,” he added.