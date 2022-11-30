Report: PM Anwar’s Cabinet line-up expected within this week

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet line-up is expected to be announced within the week to ensure his ministers are sworn-in before this weekend.

According to Berita Harian, the announcement is expected to take place at the earliest following speculations that Anwar had presented the list of Cabinet members to the King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in his first audience as prime minister at Istana Negara yesterday.

The news report also said if no announcement is made on the anticipated Cabinet line-up, Anwar is expected to hold a press conference on the matter by tomorrow at the very least to provide sufficient time for the swearing-in ceremony to take place before His Majesty, who is expected to head overseas on Saturday.

Separately, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil was quoted as saying he has no information pertaining to Anwar’s announcement.

“I do not have information. Several reporters have contacted me and I have no information on the matter.

“What I do understand is it will be at the earliest but I don’t have a timeline,” he said.

It was previously reported that Anwar said the size of his Cabinet would be reduced and that he is also seeking the agreement of ministerial candidates to reduce their salaries.

He also reiterated that the three main component coalitions, namely Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), would be consulted over the appointments.

Anwar was also reported to have said that the Cabinet would have a maximum of 25 ministers, compared to 31 under the previous administration. – Malay Mail