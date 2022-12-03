Get mesmerised by Indonesian indie rock band ‘Reality Club’ at Sunbear Fest

KUCHING (Dec 3): Indonesian indie rock band Reality Club highlights the second day of Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022 celebration (Dec 10).

Incorporating strong emotional messages through their sound and lyrics; Reality Club made their debut with their single titled ‘Is It the Answer’ that was released in 2016.

Their debut album ‘Never Get Better’ released in 2017 marked the beginning of their journey in the music industry.

The band is fronted by female vocalist Fathia Izzati; guitarist and co-vocalist Faiz Novascotia Saripudin; bassist Nugi Wicaksono and drummer Era Patigo.

Fathia or commonly known as ‘Kittendust’, is an accomplished Youtube content creator in her own right (with over 695k subscribers as of writing) before she pursued a career in the music industry.

On November 22, Reality Club in their instagram announced the departure of guitarist Iqbal Anggakusumah from the band.

As of writing, they have over 2.5 mil monthly listeners in digital music streaming service Spotify.

Their latest single, ‘Anything You Want’ is currently up on the platform and has accumulated over 20 million streams to date.

They have released two studio albums under their belt with the third studio album ‘Reality Club Presents’ set to be released soon.

