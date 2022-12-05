Upgrading of Taman Tun Fuad good for tourism industry

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 5): The upgrading of Taman Tun Fuad into a botanical park will be good for the state’s tourism industry.

Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Satta) chairman Datuk Seri Winston said that the botanical park can be included into the tour itinerary of tour operators in the state.

Liaw said that he welcomes and supports the federal initiated project to upgrade and enhance the park which has been left untouched for the past 15 years.

He was commenting on the statement by Kota Kinabalu City Hall mayor Datuk Norliza Awang Alip that Taman Tun Fuad will be upgraded to a botanical park and will be closed to the public for two years to make way for upgrading works.

According to Liaw, Kota Kinabalu is a growing city which attracts many visitors.

“If all the public facilities are left unattended without maintenance and upgrading it reflects that the government is not doing its job,” opined the Social Democratic Prosperity Party (KDM) Kota Kinabalu divisional chief.

“After two years in 2024, we can treat Tun Fuad Stephen Botanical Park as one of our tourist attractions whereby we can include it in our tour itinerary to sell to domestic and international tourists.,” he said.

Liaw also opined that if Kota Kinabalu is to be a vibrant city, City Hall should approve more projects to develop new attractions and change the look of the state capital.

City Hall’s decision to close the park temporarily has received negative reactions from the users.

Noorliza recently issued a statement to allay public concern over the temporary closure of the park.

She said for public safety and the smooth implementation of this project, recreational activities will be closed from December 10 until September 18, 2024.

Dewan Putra, Kampung Nelayan restaurant, The Lake View restaurant and temporary hawker sites are still allowed to operate and can be visited by the public.

The mayor added the park is expected to be one of the new attractions in Kota Kinabalu after the upgrading.

Kota Kinabalu member of parliament Chan Foong Hin called on the City Hall to hold a townhall session with the residents of Kota Kinabalu to explain their rationale for closing the park.

The park is popular for exercising, jogging, hiking and other leisure activities.