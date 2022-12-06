RM7 bln approved under flood mitigation project under review, says PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 6): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today ordered a review of RM7 billion worth of approvals under the RM15 billion flood mitigation project that were conducted through direct negotiation instead of a tender process.

He said the government will not proceed with the allocation as approved, and will do a review to ensure transparency and that regulations are followed.

“This is not a small amount… (Although there are) reasons given such as expediting the flood mitigation move, it becomes a problem when regulations are not observed and efforts are made to exploit the situation.

“This is highly regrettable and I am thankful that senior (finance) ministry officials are united and do not concur with this, but were (only) following instructions,” Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, told a press conference following a briefing at the Finance Ministry (MOF) here today.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he was briefed by senior MOF officials on several issues to be prioritised in view of the Parliament sitting scheduled for Dec 19 and 20.

“There will be motions for the payment of emoluments as well as several urgent financial allocations. Otherwise, (civil servants’) salaries could not be paid in January.

“The (national) budget will be debated in Parliament next year after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) opens the Parliament session,” he added.

He said the unity government will focus on providing a fresh and positive climate to encourage investments, restore confidence and drive the nation’s economic growth.

Asked on the line-up of economic advisers whom he will appoint to the team helmed by PETRONAS adviser Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, Anwar said the matter is still being discussed.

“I will have to discuss with Mohd Hassan, in term of preference, parameters and priorities, and of course will consult with relevant senior officers in MOF and the new Secretary General of Treasury,” he added. – Bernama