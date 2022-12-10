Rubiah, Hanifah thank Anwar for deputy minister posts

KUCHING (Dec 10): Two newly appointed deputy ministers of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration expressed their appreciation on their appointment.

Kota Samarahan MP Dato Rubiah Wang, a first-timer in the Cabinet, thanked the prime minister for giving her the trust to assist Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also deputy prime minister.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all the people of Kota Samarahan who have also congratulated me after the prime minister announced that I was appointed Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

“I am one of eight women out of 27 deputy ministers joining the administration of the Unity Government,” she said in a statement today.

Rabiah also hoped that the people in her constituency would pray and give her strength and good health to perform her duties.

“I also feel sad because there are still many things that I need to pay special attention to and implement in Kota Samarahan, now that it is hit by melioidosis which is infecting the people.

“I hope that the cases can be controlled for the good of everyone.

“I also hope that all projects that are being implemented in Kota Samarahan, such as the installation of street lights, construction of the drains, and flood mitigation plan will be continued in the best possible way without any problem,” she said.

Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib who has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economy, also expressed her appreciation and gratitude to Anwar.

She also thanked GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in her Facebook posting Friday, for having the trust in her to represent the party in the last general election.

The Mukah MP was deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) from March 2020 until Nov 2022.