Despite over 30 years in bodybuilding, Buda pledges to continue competing as long as able

KUCHING (Dec 15): National bodybuilding athlete Buda Anchah has promised to continue to compete in the sport as long as he is still able to compete.

The Sarawakian, who began bodybuilding in 1990, said he is still very interested and motivated to win more medals in the sport.

His most recent success was at the 2022 World Bodybuilding and Physique Championship in Phuket, Thailand from Dec 6-12 was a gold medal for the Men’s Master Bodybuilding category (50-59 Years) and one bronze medal from the mixed category with Sabahan Meilaura Dora Jimmy.

“I feel very happy because I managed to contribute a medal at the tournament. What I got is definitely the result of my hard work.

“I will use this medal as a motivation to continue to excel when representing the country at the 2023 SEA Games that will take place in Cambodia,” he told reporters upon arrival at Kuching International Airport last night.

Fellow competitor from Sarawak, Dr Malvern Abdullah also found success in Phuket for the Men’s Physique Up 160cm category.

“Winning gold during the 2022 World Bodybuilding and Physique Championship means a lot for me and I am happy to have won it,” he said.

Malvern and Sarawakian Philomena Dexclyn finished fourth in the mixed category.

Philomena said she was happy to compete although she missed out on a medal.

“It’s a proud start for me as I get to represent Malaysia even though I only finished fourth in the tournament this time,” she said.

Among those welcoming Buda, Malvern, and Philomena home were Sarawak Bodybuilding Association president Datuk Wee Hong Seng and Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association president George Awi William.