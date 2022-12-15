Sabah’s Covid-19 cases drop to 41

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 15): The Covid-19 daily infections in Sabah continued to drop to 41 cases on Thursday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the number is 13 cases less than the previous day.

“The positivity rate is also low at 2.70 per cent compared to Wednesday’s 3.68 per cent.

“A total of 1,519 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” he said.

The capital city was the only district to record double-digit cases with 12 new cases.

Eighteen districts did not record any new cases.

Except for one case, all the patients recorded on Thursday are in Categories 1 and 2.