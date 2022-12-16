Sng: Agreement backing PM Anwar does not limit MPs right to vote in Parliament

KUCHING (Dec 16): Parti Bangsa Malaysia president Datuk Larry Sng has assured that the agreement to back Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government does not limit the right of individual MPs to vote in the Parliament.

He told The Borneo Post that he believed that any decision to be made by the government will be discussed prior with all party’ leaders involved.

“I am sure the government will discuss with the other party leaders prior to enactment of the bill at the cabinet level, so as to reach a consensus on any issue.

“I believe all issues will be resolved amicably behind closed doors,” the Julau MP said when asked whether the matters of confidence and supply bill in the agreement would affect the freedom of individual MPs to vote in the Parliament.

Sng also said the recent signing of the agreement by all political parties had already proved that all of their MPs had given their unconditional support for Anwar.

“I was there to bear witness to the signing of the agreement and am of the opinion that all parties aligned to this government gave their support unconditionally,” he said.

Asked whether the agreement will affect individual MPs if they don’t support the government’s motions in the Dewan Rakyat, he believed that the matters will be raised and resolved internally by the pact.

“I believe that MPs will vote in favour of the government bill so it is unlikely to trigger incidence as stated in the agreement.

“So, there is no issue as to whether the rights of individual MPs are infringed as far as I am concerned,” he added.

According to the agreement signed by Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Warisan, all parties must support the prime minister in confidence motions or supply bills as well as in any other parliamentary procedure that could have a bearing on the legitimacy of his administration.

It also said that the coalitions and parties are responsible to ensure their federal lawmakers are abided by the agreement.

Any MP who failed to comply would be considered as having resigned from his party, effectively triggering the anti-hopping law.