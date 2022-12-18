Miri’s Malcolm and Abigail top S’wak Grand C’ships

KUCHING (Dec 18): Malcolm Ting Siong Shung and Abigail Kedung Pearson both of Miri Golf Club were crowned men and women’s gross champions of the 6th Sarawak Grand Championships at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) yesterday.

Malcolm, who won the men’s individual gold at Sukma XX in Kuala Lumpur in September, fired a three-day total of six-over par 222 to claim the Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof Trophy.

A shot further in second place was Maxwin Chiew Jian Weng of Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club while Sibu Golf Club’s Lee Ka Tung came in third with a 227.

Fourth and fifth placings were taken up by Mohd Lokman Mustaffa (231) of KGS and Sulaiman Ibrahim (233) of Samarahan Country Club.

“I am happy to win this tournament despite only coming to enjoy playing and hoping to win.

“I would like to dedicate this win to my late father who passed away in Miri in mid-October this year. He and my mother as well as my grandparents have been strongly supporting me in my golfing journey,” Malcolm told The Borneo Post.

“The courses this week were tough because of the rain but the greens are in excellent conditions.

“On my game, l was not really playing well on the second day and was third in the qualifying round but managed to catch up in the final round today,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abigail returned a three-day score of 268 strokes to beat Lee Yoon Soo (287) of KGS and Priscilla Moh Xian Nien (289) of Kelab Golf Bintulu to lift the Datin Sri Ruziah Mohd Tahir Trophy.

The men’s nett category was won by Muhammad Hanif Abu Bakar of Segamat Country Club who fired a 202 to beat Sukri Murshidi (210) of KGS and John Ling Cheng Ong (219) of KGB, Raymond Ling Seng Kiat (220 OCB) of SGC and Lim Chea Yi (220) from KGS.

Bernett Ling Soon Kiong of SGC won the Invited Guest/VIP gross title with 76 strokes while the Invited Guest/VIP nett title went to Sim Kee Hian who carded a 67 to beat Mohli Amri on countback (OCB).

Third to sixth positions were occupied by SGA president Hoan Kee Hock (68 OCB), Abdul Rani Mohd Pauzi (68 OCB), Dato Thomas Tieng Mee Hung (68) and ACP Mohd Ishak Yaakop respectively.

Assistant minister in the Sarawak Premier Department (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, who represented Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, gave away the main prizes.

The clubs taking part in the tournament organised by SGA are Kelab Golf Sarawak, Sibu Golf Club, Samarahan Country Club, Kelab Golf Bintulu, Kelab Golf Miri, Damai Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kudat Golf Club, MGA Associates, Shan Shui Golf Club, Sabah Golf and Country Club and Segamat Country Club.