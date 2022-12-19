APM to the rescue again after hornet nest sighting

MIRI (Dec 19): The Civil Defence Force (APM) was summoned to destroy a hornet nest on a tree in the compound of a house at Lorong Limau 2/2, Pujut 5B here Saturday night.

APM officer Mirwan Shah Masri said four personnel were dispatched to the house at 8.32pm after receiving a call from a 39-year-old male complainant.

The team was informed by the complainant that a gardener who wanted to cut the grass had spotted the nest in the mango tree in his garden.

The team then proceeded to destroy the nest, which was about the size of a small car tyre, by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire, said Mirwan.

The operation ended at 9.19pm.