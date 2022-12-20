14 made homeless after fire razes house at Kpg Pulo Hulu

KUCHING (Dec 20): Fourteen people were made homeless after their house at Kampung Pulo Ulu here was totally destroyed by fire early this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said no injuries were reported as the residents managed to escape to safety.

According to Bomba, they received a distress call about the incident at 4.22am and firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Padungan fire stations were deployed to scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a semi-permanent double-storey house had been razed by fire. The fire also destroyed a vehicle,” it said.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to fully extinguish the fire moments later.

After ensuring that the situation was safe and fire would not reignite, the firefighters ended the operation at 6.39am.

The total losses and cause of the fire are still under investigation.