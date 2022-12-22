Health DG: Dengue cases up 4.2 pct last week

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): The number of dengue fever cases in the 50th Epidemiological Week of 2022 (ME50/22) from Dec 11 to 17 increased by 4.2 per cent to 1,950 cases compared to 1,871 in the previous week.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a statement today, said five deaths due to dengue fever complications were also reported during the week.

The cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported so far is 62,060 cases compared to 25,161 cases for the corresponding period in 2021, an increase of 146.7 per cent.

At the same time, a total of 49 deaths due to dengue complications were also reported, compared to 19 deaths during the same period last year.

“Some 58 hotspot localities were reported this week, 32 of which were in Selangor, Sabah (16), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (six) and Penang (four),” he said.

Regarding chikungunya, Dr Noor Hisham said 22 cases were reported in ME50/22, with 12 cases in Penang, Perak (five), Negeri Sembilan (two) and one case each in Selangor, Melaka and Terengganu.

“As for Zika surveillance, a total of 2,132 blood samples and 18 urine samples were screened, and the results were all negative,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham advised the public, especially those in flood-hit areas, to take precautions to prevent dengue fever cases from increasing.

“Those taking shelter at relief centres need to ensure cleanliness and dispose of garbage properly in the allocated areas.

“To prevent mosquito bites, wear long-sleeved clothes and long pants while in the relief centre and use repellants on exposed body parts,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also suggested that the community conduct gotong-royong once the floods have receded to maintain the cleanliness of homes and the environment, and to ensure that residential areas do not become a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes. – Bernama